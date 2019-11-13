Pregnant firefighter: 'It's not about me'

Media player
Pregnant firefighter says she'll continue to do her job
A 23-year-old pregnant volunteer firefighter has defended her decision to fight bushfires that have swept across parts of Australia.
Kat Robinson-Williams, who is 14 weeks pregnant, says she is determined to serve the community and has taken advice from doctors.
13 Nov 2019
