Australia bushfires: 'The earth here is scorched'
Australia’s bushfires this week have claimed at least four lives and destroyed hundreds of homes.

And after few days of cooler weather in eastern Australia giving some respite to firefighters tackling bushfires - temperatures are forecast to pickup again into the weekend leading to fears of more strong blazes.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil is in Glenreagh - one of the towns badly hit this week in New South Wales.

  • 15 Nov 2019
