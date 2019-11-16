'Whole house just exploded'
'Whole house just exploded' in Australia bushfires

Bushfires in New South Wales have destroyed more than 250 homes according to firefighters.

Warren Smith's house was among 250 that were lost in Australia's bushfires this month.

