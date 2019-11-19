Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Koala rescued from fire in Australia
Hundreds of Koala bears are feared dead as bushfires spread across Australia's east coast, ravaging their main habitat.
But some people are doing what they can to save the vulnerable marsupials.
-
19 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window