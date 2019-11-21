Sea of fire races across Australian field
As Australia's bushfires rage on, firefighters in South Australia are now battling flames near the city of Adelaide which are creating a smoky haze blanketing the region.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation captured this footage showing a sea of fire racing down a field at Beaufort, about 100km (60 miles) north of the city.

