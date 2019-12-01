'At times death felt imminent' - Taliban hostage
Taliban hostage Timothy Weeks looks back at time in captivity

An Australian academic held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan has spoken out for the first time about the years he spent in captivity.

Timothy Weeks was held hostage for three years before being freed in a prisoner swap in November.

  • 01 Dec 2019
