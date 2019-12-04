Body found in Australia outback

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia outback: Body found in search for missing woman
Australian police searching for the final member of a group who became stranded in the outback more than two weeks ago have found a body.
The body has not been identified but it is believed to be Claire Hockridge.
Ms Hockridge, 46, had been travelling with two others when their car got stuck in a riverbed on 19 November.
Her partner Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, and friend Phu Tran, 40, were found alive earlier this week.
