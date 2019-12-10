Sydney bushfire smoke 'like having cigarettes'

Sydney bushfire smoke 'like smoking cigarettes'
Sydney is cloaked in a thick haze as smoke from bushfires burning across New South Wales drifts into Australia's most populated city.

Landmarks like the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House have disappeared into the smog and people are being warned to say indoors.

The BBC's Phil Mercer says you can taste the smoke in the air so strongly it feels like being a heavy smoker.

