Rescuer tells of 'Chernobyl'-like scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NZ: Rescuer tells of 'Chernobyl'-like scene

New Zealand has been hit by a deadly volcanic eruption. Eight others are feared to have died and about 30 have serious burns in NZ volcano eruption.

Police said they were "unsure" what state the bodies that remained on the island were in, saying they were probably "covered in ash".

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?