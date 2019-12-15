Footage shows bushfire 'crowning' in Australia

Media player
Australia bushfires: Footage shows fire 'crowning' across treetops
The moment a bushfire spread across a tree canopy – in a phenomenon known as "crowning" – has been filmed by Australian firefighters.
15 Dec 2019
