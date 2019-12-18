Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australians struggle to stay cool in record heat
Australia has experienced its hottest day on record with the national average temperature reaching a high of 40.9C (105.6F).
While some Australian residents have been cooling off near beaches and lakes, bushfires continue to rage across many parts of the country.
18 Dec 2019
