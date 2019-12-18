Australia extreme heat set to continue

Media player
Australia heatwave: 40C plus temperatures set to continue
Australia experienced its hottest ever day on Tuesday.
BBC Weather's Matt Taylor explains the ongoing heatwave, with most of the country seeing 40C plus temperatures.
18 Dec 2019
