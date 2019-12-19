'It's so hot, I feel like dying'

Video

Australia is in the grip of a record-breaking heatwave, on top of a severe drought and bushfires raging across several states.

The country saw its hottest day ever on Wednesday, with a record average maximum temperature of 41.9C (107.4F), breaking the previous record set on Tuesday.

Residents in Penrith, a suburb on Sydney's western fringes, told the BBC what it was like living with the heat.