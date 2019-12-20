Media player
Australian bushfire anger explained
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has returned early from holiday as the country continues to battle a major bushfire crisis.
Ros Atkins, presenter of Outside Source on BBC World News, explains how the fires, a heatwave and drought have led to rising public anger in Australia.
20 Dec 2019
