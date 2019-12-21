Media player
Australia fire evacuees use car park as pet shelter
Evacuating residents and their pets have found safety and support in a store's car park which they've made their temporary shelter.
Fires have hit many parts of Australia, including the region of New South Wales on the country's eastern coast.
21 Dec 2019
