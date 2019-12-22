PM Morrison sorry for holiday during Australian crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: PM Morrison apologises for taking holiday during crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a trip to Hawaii whilst wildfires raged in his home country.

The prime minister cut his trip short as criticism increased and announced that he was sorry in a press conference in Sydney.

  • 22 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'Catastrophic' conditions fuel Australia wildfires