PM Morrison sorry for holiday during Australian crisis

Australia fires: PM Morrison apologises for taking holiday during crisis
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a trip to Hawaii whilst wildfires raged in his home country.
The prime minister cut his trip short as criticism increased and announced that he was sorry in a press conference in Sydney.
22 Dec 2019
