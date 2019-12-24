Several injured in Sydney Christmas balloon drop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia: Several injured in Sydney Christmas balloon drop

A balloon drop at Westfield Parramatta mall in Sydney went awry, when several people were injured in the chaos.

Hundreds of shoppers were fighting for the balloons which were stuffed with prizes. The incident took place at the end of a marathon Christmas shopping event.

There were children among those injured in the crush, and several were sent to hospital.

The mall's owners have said they will investigate the incident.

  • 24 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Balloon drops by on Maghera street