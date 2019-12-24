Media player
Koala given water by firefighters amid bushfires
This koala was filmed drinking from a water bottle offered by firefighters tackling bushfires in south Australia.
Afterwards, the animal was seen running back into an area of unburnt scrub.
Read more: The sacrifices of Australia's unpaid firefighters
24 Dec 2019
