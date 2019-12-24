Koala given water by firefighter amid bushfires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Koala given water by firefighters amid bushfires

This koala was filmed drinking from a water bottle offered by firefighters tackling bushfires in south Australia.

Afterwards, the animal was seen running back into an area of unburnt scrub.

Read more: The sacrifices of Australia's unpaid firefighters

  • 24 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Footage shows bushfire 'crowning' in Australia