Bushfire volunteer payments 'make us feel valued'

Video

Some volunteer firefighters in New South Wales, Australia, have welcomed news that privately-employed volunteers will be offered compensation for lost income.

Volunteers have been fighting the bushfires for weeks, using their spare time and in some cases annual leave to work 12 hour shifts battling the flames.

Volunteers who are employed by small- and medium-sized businesses or are self-employed will be able to apply for up to A$300 per day - up to A$6,000 ($4,200; £3,200).

Four weeks' extra leave had already been announced for volunteer firefighters who are already federal government employees.