'We were all terrified for our lives'
Video

Australia bushfire emergency: 'We were all terrified for our lives'

Thousands of people fled to the beach in the Australian town Mallacoota on Tuesday morning to escape a massive bushfire.

Local resident David Jeffery told the BBC people were terrified for their lives and ready to jump into the sea.

"We were bracing for the worst. It should have been daylight but it was black like midnight and we could hear the fire roaring."

  • 31 Dec 2019