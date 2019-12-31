Moment fire truck overrun by bushfire flames
Australia wildfires: Fire truck overrun by bushfire flames

Firefighters in New South Wales were forced to shelter in their truck as it was surrounded by bushfire flames.

Authorities said members of the crew, from Station 509 Wyoming, were safe following the incident.

