Bushfires force thousands to flee to beach
Thousands of people have fled to beaches in Australia to escape bushfires racing towards the coast.

Locals in Mallacoota have described heading for the sea to escape the heat under blood-red skies.

Officials confirmed another two people have been killed by fires in New South Wales (NSW) - there are now 12 deaths linked to this season's fire crisis.

  • 31 Dec 2019
