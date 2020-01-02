Australian PM heckled by bushfire victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: Morrison heckled by bushfire victims
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison cut short a visit to a fire-stricken community after he was heckled by angry locals.
Two people lost their lives in Cobargo in New South Wales (NSW) earlier this week and many lost their homes.
The PM said he was "not surprised people are feeling very raw".
-
02 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-50974259/australia-fires-morrison-heckled-by-bushfire-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window