'It was coming towards us like a monster'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Coming towards us like a monster': High winds increase Australia fire fears
Skies have reddened and darkened in areas of south-eastern Australia as wind gusts exacerbated fires already burning in the area.
The BBC's Phil Mercer witnessed a dust storm, as authorities feared it would make the job of firefighters much harder and more dangerous.
-
04 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-50991994/coming-towards-us-like-a-monster-high-winds-increase-australia-fire-fearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window