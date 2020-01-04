UK family's message to firefighter in Australia

Video

Australians are bracing themselves for another difficult and dangerous weekend as soaring temperatures and high winds cause bush fires to burn out of control.

One of the worst affected areas is New South Wales, where a week-long state of emergency has been declared.

Former British Army officer Jules Vitoria, who moved there 11 years ago, is serving as a volunteer firefighter.

He was delivered a special message while out on duty, after his family contacted BBC Breakfast.