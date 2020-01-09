Orphaned bushfire baby bats wrapped with love

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: Orphaned baby bats wrapped with love
Thousands of baby animals left orphaned by Australia's bushfires are in need of constant care.
Volunteers around the world have been helping by knitting and sewing special pouches and wraps. They are collected by animal rescue organisations which then distribute them to carers.
One Australian mum and her daughter who live in Singapore are among the volunteers doing their part to keep orphaned baby bats warm.
Video by Tessa Wong and Andreas Illmer. Additional footage by Judith Hopper.
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-51045016/australia-fires-orphaned-baby-bats-wrapped-with-loveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window