Can Australia's PM recover from the fires?
Can Australia's PM Scott Morrison recover from the fires?

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced mounting criticism over his government's response to the bushfires and its climate policy.

Mr Morrison expressed regret over his handling of the bushfire crisis ravaging the country.

Journalist: James Wignall

  • 12 Jan 2020
