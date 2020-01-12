Saving Kangaroo Island's animal casualties

Media player
Australia bushfires: The race to save animal casualties
Vets have been joined by volunteers to help with the treatment of animals injured in the bushfires on the wildlife haven of Kangaroo Island, Australia.
12 Jan 2020
