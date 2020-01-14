The healing power of running on a fire-hit island

Media player
Australia fires: Running to heal on Kangaroo Island
Australia's Kangaroo Island has been badly hit by bushfires, which are still burning in places.
For members of the weekly Parkrun club, getting out for a run is one way of coping with the emotional toll.
Video by Simon Atkinson.
14 Jan 2020
