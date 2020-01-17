‘Wall of dust’ envelops Australian town
Australia droughts: 'Wall of dust' envelops town

A dust cloud has rapidly swept across an Australian town, turning it red within minutes.

Locals in Nyngan, New South Wales, filmed the event – which was caused by storm-generated winds.

