Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rain brings bushfire relief to parts of Australia
Parts of Australia's east coast have been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms, dousing some bushfires but also bringing the threat of flooding.
Some, such as this thirsty koala, have been making the most of the wet conditions.
-
18 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-51161978/rain-brings-bushfire-relief-to-parts-of-australiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window