Huge hail storms cause chaos in Australia
Melbourne and Canberra have been pelted by golf-ball sized hail in separate storms within 24 hours.

The wild weather prompted over 1,500 calls for emergency help in the state of Victoria alone.

The rain has helped to fight bushfires, but many continue to burn.

  • 20 Jan 2020
