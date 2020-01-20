Huge hail storms cause chaos in Australia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia storms: Huge hail causes chaos in two cities
Melbourne and Canberra have been pelted by golf-ball sized hail in separate storms within 24 hours.
The wild weather prompted over 1,500 calls for emergency help in the state of Victoria alone.
The rain has helped to fight bushfires, but many continue to burn.
-
20 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-51171285/australia-storms-huge-hail-causes-chaos-in-two-citiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window