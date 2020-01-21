How fire-ravaged bush is already regenerating

Media player
Australia fires: How ravaged bushland is already regenerating
Australia's bushfires have burnt through 10 million hectares of land, and it is feared some habitats may never recover.
But in some worst-affected areas, the sight of plants growing back and animals returning to habitats is raising spirits.
Video by Nick Beake and Dan Soekov.
21 Jan 2020
