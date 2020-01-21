How fire-ravaged bush is already regenerating
Australia fires: How ravaged bushland is already regenerating

Australia's bushfires have burnt through 10 million hectares of land, and it is feared some habitats may never recover.

But in some worst-affected areas, the sight of plants growing back and animals returning to habitats is raising spirits.

Video by Nick Beake and Dan Soekov.

