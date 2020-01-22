Australia fires: 'I can't explain Morrison actions'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: 'I can't explain Morrison actions'

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Scott Morrison has failed to act like a leader during the bushfire crisis.

Mr Turnbull, who was deposed in 2018, tells the BBC that climate denial in Australia and globally flies in the face of the science.

  • 22 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Can Australia's PM recover from the fires?