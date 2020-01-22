Media player
Australia fires: 'I can't explain Morrison actions'
Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Scott Morrison has failed to act like a leader during the bushfire crisis.
Mr Turnbull, who was deposed in 2018, tells the BBC that climate denial in Australia and globally flies in the face of the science.
22 Jan 2020
