How a fluoro slug survived Australia's fires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The fluoro slug...

A species of fluorescent slug only found in a small Australian habitat has survived bushfires there, according to park rangers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Feb 2020