Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires

Australia fires: Heavy rains bring respite after bushfires
More rain has fallen on the east coast of Australia in one day than it has in three months, reports the BBC's Shaimaa Khalil.
While many have welcomed the wet weather, there are also warnings of flash flooding in the region, and several roads in the city of Sydney have been closed.
07 Feb 2020
