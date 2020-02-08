Heavy floods sweep through New South Wales

Media player
Australia climate: Heavy floods in New South Wales
Severe weather and flash flood warnings have been issued to citizens living in New South Wales after heavy rainfall caused some of the heaviest floods in almost 20 years.
New South Wales Minister for Police and Emergency, David Elliot, has told those in the area to take the flooding seriously.
08 Feb 2020
