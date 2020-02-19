Hell to high water: Australia’s summer of extremes

Video

Australia's bushfire crisis drew worldwide attention, but it wasn’t the only extreme weather event to plague the nation in recent months.

Drought, dust storms, fires and floods are normal during an Australian summer. But the severity and duration of these events made this season one of the worst people can remember.

People around the country told the BBC what it was like to live through these events, and how they feel about this becoming their "new normal".

Interviews and editing by Isabelle Rodd