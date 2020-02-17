Australian firefighter's viral outburst at PM
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sacking row over firefighter's outburst

A firefighter whose expletive-laden rant aimed at Australia's prime minister went viral says he has been sacked.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Feb 2020