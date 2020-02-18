Woman survives five days lost in Australian forest
Video

Missing woman survives five days lost in Queensland forest

Queensland police have released new footage of their search for a woman who was lost for five days in a forest.

University student Yang Chen was hiking in Tallebudgera Valley with a friend when they got separated. Her friend later reported her disappearance and a search team including police officers, divers and locals combed the forest for her in heavy rain.

Police finally found her on Monday near a waterfall, and said she was in "good spirits" and appeared "quite well". She had survived by taking shelter in caves and drinking fresh water from creeks.

