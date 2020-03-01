Watch beautiful views of Australia's night sky

Media player
Australian night sky on show in 'starlapse' video
Photographer Stuart Mckay captures "starlapses" - time-lapse photography of the night sky.
He lives in the coastal town of Agnes Water, Queensland, six and a half hours' drive north of the nearest light pollution.
The remote location enables him to take night photos with incredible detail.
01 Mar 2020
