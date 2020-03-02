Coronavirus 'panic buying' hits Australian supermarkets
Australian supermarket shelves are being stripped of supplies due to coronavirus concerns.

Toilet paper, hand sanitiser and face masks are among the items most in demand.

There are fears that key items may run - but authorities insist there is no need to panic buy.

More than 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Australia, including one case of human-human transmission.

