How to find stricken kangaroos in Australian wildfires
Aerial cinematographer Douglas Thron, who is based in California, is using his infrared-equipped drone to find animals in the aftermath of the Australian wildfires.
He has partnered with various organisations to rescue animals - such as kangaroos or koalas - that have been burned or to provide food since many of the natural food sources were destroyed.
Video by Cody Melissa Godwin
02 Mar 2020
