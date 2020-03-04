Media player
Coronavirus travel ban in Australia: Chinese student spends A$20,000 to get to class
Karen Ji is a Chinese student studying law and commerce in Sydney, Australia.
When the Australian government announced a travel ban on arrivals from mainland China, Karen had to decide between missing the start of the university year, or the expense of travelling to a third country.
She told the BBC she ended up spending A$20,000 (£10,000; $13,200) and two weeks quarantined in Thailand to get to class on time.
Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd; interview by Phil Mercer; camera by Matt Leiper
