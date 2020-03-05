Lorryload of toilet paper on fire in Australia
Video

Coronavirus in Australia: Lorryload of toilet paper catches fire

A lorry carrying toilet paper had caught fire due to a mechanical fault, amidst Australia’s coronavirus-induced buying frenzy of toilet paper.

Authorities and supermarkets have stressed there is no need to stockpile, but it doesn't seem to be stopping the rush.

To help out, a Northern Territory newspaper known for it's humorous headlines has printed an eight page "toilet paper" pullout section, for those who may have run out.

