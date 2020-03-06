Australian tackles suspect and high-fives police
A police helicopter has filmed the moment a man tackled a suspect who was attempting to flee from authorities in Queensland, Australia.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with several car- and drug-related offences.

