Canberra's infamous Skywhale rises again

A controversial public artwork has risen again for Canberra’s Balloon Spectacular.
The Skywhale hot air balloon was commissioned by local government in 2013, with its design and cost causing major debate.
Its return to the festival has drawn crowds, eager to see the balloon for the first time in seven years.
09 Mar 2020
