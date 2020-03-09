Media player
'Did you cough at me?' Virus row on Sydney train
A woman's cough on a train in Sydney has sparked a row that's since gone viral on Australian social media.
Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Andy Park was sitting near two passengers when they started quarrelling over the woman's coughing etiquette.
Australia has seen an increase in positive cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks, with more than 80 cases and three deaths so far.
