'Wash hands' written in skies above Sydney

Coronavirus: 'Wash hands' written in the skies above Sydney
Passers-by on Sydney's streets noticed the message 'wash hands' written in the sky above.
It's not known who organised the aerial reminder.
The message comes as Australia attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
12 Mar 2020
