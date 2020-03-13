'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation
Coronavirus: Fans criticise handling of Australian GP cancellation

Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have cancelled the event only hours before it was due to start, because of coronavirus fears.

Ticket holders were already waiting at the gates when they were told of the cancellation, with many questioning why they were not told sooner.

